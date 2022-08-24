Two long-awaited projects in the City of Tusculum became a reality Monday night.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will move into a new station in 2023.
Children will soon have access to a new playground in nearby Tusculum City Park.
NEW TVFD STATION
The city Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved a contract with Idell Construction Co. of Greeneville to build the new fire station on land across from Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
The contract submitted by Idell Construction and approved by commissioners is for about $758,200, with about $550,000 of the total provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The remainder will come from the city fund balance.
“We’ve been planning for that for a long time,” Mayor Alan Corley said.
The dimensions of the new fire station will be about 40-by-60 feet. It will be 16 feet tall.
The three-bay fire station will be a prefabricated metal, or “package”-style, building.
Building components should arrive within 12 weeks, company owner Jeff Idell said.
“I do think it will take six or seven months,” Idell said about project completion.
Other site work will begin soon.
“I think Jeff and his crew are prepared,” Corley said.
The city received only one bid, from Idell Construction, for the fire station project. City officials were hoping to receive more bids.
“Honestly, I think we would be somewhere in that range” of the figure submitted by Idell Construction, Corley said.
Other city officials participated in reviewing the bid and building plans.
“It looks good,” Tusculum Police Chief Danny Greene said.
Construction of the new fire station will allow the Tusculum Police Department to eventually move into the garage space currently occupied by bays for fire trucks under city hall, and an expanded meeting area and space above for the city Recorder’s Office.
“That’s another plan for another day,” Corley said.
Marty Shelton, chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, said the new station will meet many fire department needs.
Added space is one. The fire department’s primary response vehicles, including a recently purchased ladder truck, will be housed in the building bays. The building plan also includes a meeting room, kitchen, equipment storage and cleaning areas and a design that could allow for future expansion.
“We put a lot of thought into it, into what we could have for today and future growth,” Shelton added Tuesday. “The (fire) department will be much better for future expansion, having our own place and the ability to grow.”
He thanked city officials and others for their efforts in moving the project forward.
“Since it was first discussed in 2019 until today, we have been more than ready to expand. We had outgrown our current facilities in regards to apparatus space with the large vehicles and a place to meet and train,” Shelton said.
Shelton said once the building is completed, the fire department “will pursue opportunities with grant funding to secure items such as a station generator for backup power, vehicle exhaust removal systems, LED programmable message sign, individual wall-mounted gear storage racks for firefighter's PPE, spare hose racks, and equipment to furnish the station.”
“We want to make the most out of our new station by making choices to last and set it up for the next generation of firefighters who come along in the future,” Shelton said.
CITY PARK PLAYGROUND
Commissioners authorized funds to build a new playground in City Park.
A committee consisting of Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton, retired teacher Pam Harley and Corley’s wife Mary Lynn studied the best playground options. Two bids were received in the specified time.
The contract was awarded to Pennsylvania-based Playworld, which has been involved in similar projects in the region, Britton said.
“Playworld is the one we scored the highest,” she said.
The playground will cost $100,000. Britton said funds provided to the city from its share of the Sullivan Baby Doe opioid lawsuit will cover $50,000, while another $25,000 will be donated by the Nashville company that is developing a solar farm off Ball Road, Silicon Ranch Corp.
The city will pay the other $25,000 for the playground, which will include new equipment and landscaping.
“We’ve been looking at this playground since I’ve been on the board,” Britton said.
OTHER BUSINESS
A proposal to hire a part-time bookkeeper to assist Recorder Randy Harley and other city officials was also approved Monday night by commissioners.
Funds in the current city budget will be used to hire Judy Willett. She will work 12 to 15 hours a week, Corley said.