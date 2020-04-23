The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting scheduled to convene on at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall has been canceled due to lack of business.
The May meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners will be scheduled soon.
TRASH TOTES REQUIRED
City officials expect to receive a new garbage truck next week. Tusculum Public Works Department employees will be trained to use the truck during normal trash pickup on April 29 and 30.
“Residents are notified that only trash contained in the new trash totes will be picked up. Residents will be required to have trash totes to have their trash picked up from next week forward,” a city news release said.
Trash totes are available for $75 at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Residents can purchase trash containers elsewhere but they must be compatible with the hoisting mechanism on the new truck, city officials said.
For more information about the new trash collection system or purchasing totes, call Tusculum City Hall at 638-6211.