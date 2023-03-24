Tusculum Board Meeting Canceled Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday has been canceled due to lack of business.The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners is at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy