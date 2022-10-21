Tusculum Board Meeting Cancelled Oct 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday has been canceled due to lack of business.The next meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tusculum Board Commissioner Mayor Meeting Politics Tusculum City Hall Business Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police: 'No Signs Of Foul Play' In Death Of Man Found In Park Sevierville Woman Killed Thursday In I-81 Crash Greene County Sheriff’s Department Returns Gun Stolen In 1990 Alarm For Volunteer Firefighters Sounded In County Case Of Teenager Charged With Murder Now In Criminal Court