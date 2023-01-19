Tusculum Board Meeting Cancelled Jan 19, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday has been cancelled due to lack of business.The next scheduled Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store City Schools Name Teachers, Principal Of Year More Details Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Man Struck By Train Suffers Minor Injuries Greeneville Woman Dies In Collision