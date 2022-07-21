Tusculum Board Meeting Monday Canceled Jul 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday has been canceled due to lack of business.The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners is at 7 p.m. Aug. 22, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Commissioner Tusculum Board Mayor Politics Institutes Meeting Tusculum City Hall Business Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Relief Sought For 3 Lillelid Defendants On Fingerprint Issue Afton Man Killed, 2 Injured In Weekend Crash Annual Virginia Highlands Festival Kicks Off July 22 In Abingdon 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat