Tusculum Board Meeting Postponed To June 5 May 18, 2023

The regularly scheduled meeting Monday of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners has been postponed to 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at city hall, 145 Alexander St.

The meeting was postponed "due to an anticipated lack of a quorum of commissioners," according to city Recorder Randy Harley.

The regularly scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners for the month, at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, will also be held.

Two readings for the City of Tusculum 2023-24 fiscal year budget are anticipated at the June 5 and June 26 board meetings, Harley said.

"It should be two full agendas," he said.