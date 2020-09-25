The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include updates on the status of a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant, the proposed new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station and the city’s revamped webpage.
Commissioners will hear a presentation on the Tusculum 2019-20 budget audit by CPA David M. Ellis.
There will also be the first reading of an ordinance to establish an updated City of Tusculum occupational safety and health program plan.