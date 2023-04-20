The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include first reading of city zoning ordinance to create a MX-2 Mixed Use District designation. The ordinance was formally recommended April 11 by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
The new mixed use district designation could be applied to uses for more than 300 acres of undeveloped land at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
The MX-2 Mixed Use District would “accommodate the development of a wide range of business and light/medium industrial uses for the purposes of creating clean economic development and to promote high-paying job growth,” according to suggested provisions.
If the board of mayor and commissioners approve the ordinance on first reading, it would then be considered by the board on second and final reading at the board’s May meeting. A public hearing will also be held.
A site plan for any development within an MX-2 district would be required to be reviewed by the city planning commission “to ensure high quality design and innovative arrangement of buildings and open spaces,” according to ordinance provisions.
Also on the agenda Monday is a request for approval of an auxiliary Tusculum police officer.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday is at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22 at city hall.