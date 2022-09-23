Tusculum Board Of Mayor And Commissioners To Meet Monday Sep 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.Among agenda items are the re-appointment of Tusculum Planning Commission members and an update by Mayor Alan Corley on pending Community Development Block Grants.Paving bids for road projects in Tusculum will also be discussed.The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday is at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at city hall. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mayor Tusculum Board Alan Corley Institutes Politics Commissioner Appointment Update Block Grant Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Carr Is Newest Greene County School Resource Officer Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard Sept 7 Bar Stools In Bank Lanes: The Greene Offers 'Something Different' Forest Service: Horse Creek Recreation Area Will Get The Care It Needs