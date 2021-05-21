The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Mayor Alan Corley will provide an update on a pending Community Transportation planning grant.
The grant is through the Tennessee Department of Transportation. It will be used to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum.
Corley will also give commissioners an update on planned improvements to the City Park Playground.
An upgrade to the playground behind Chuckey Doak Elementary School was first proposed several years ago, but the work was delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paving and striping projects in the city for the 2021-22 fiscal year beginning July 1 will also be discussed.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday night will be at 7 p.m. June 29 at city hall.