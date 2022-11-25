The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include an update on the proposed school zone speed camera program by Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene.
The board will also elect the city mayor and vice-mayor for 2023, reappoint members of the Tusculum Planning Commission and hold a swearing-in ceremony for recently reelected Commissioner Mike Burns.
ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT
In new business, commissioners will consider an ordinance to amend the city’s municipal zoning ordinance to add an R1-A zoning district and an R2-A zoning district.
Earlier in November, the Tusculum Planning Commission recommended amending the zoning ordinance. A public hearing will be held before the board considers amending the ordinance.
The amendments include subsections that would cover specifications for R-1 (low density residential) and R-2 (high density residential) districts.
R1-A has the “same intent and standards for the R-1 district except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer and the side yard is reduced,” according to information provided to the planning commission.
R1-A incorporates the “same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-1 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 12,000 square feet and the minimum side yard is 10 feet.”
The minimum lot size specified in existing R-1 zoning is 15,000 square feet with sanitary sewer systems and 20,000 square feet without sanitary sewer systems, with a minimum side yard requirement of 15 feet.
R2-A has the “same intent and standards” as the R-2 District “except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer,” information provided to the planning commission states.
R2-A includes the “same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-2 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 6,500 square feet.
The minimum lot size in existing R-2 zoning is 7,500 square feet for a family up to four members, with 2,500 square feet for each additional family member.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday is at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at city hall.