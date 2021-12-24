The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include the appointment of Tusculum representatives to the recently formed Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board.
An agenda item concerning a rezoning request for a company that seeks to develop a solar farm off Ball Road was taken off the agenda until the Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting at 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, because company representatives are not able to attend Monday night’s meeting, Mayor Alan Corley said.
IDB RESOLUTION
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night will appoint board members to represent Tusculum on a Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board that will jointly govern and determine possible uses for 336 acres of undeveloped property that is part of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
The State of Tennessee would only consider granting rights to an industrial development board, and not to any of the municipalities on their own, prompting the creation of the joint IBD in November. The Tusculum board gave its approval of creation of the IDB Nov. 23 at a called meeting.
The entity also had to be formed in order to receive any future development grant funding or other state assistance, officials said. The undeveloped land is south of Edens Road.
The new board will be comprised of nine members. Three of the nine members will be Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels.
To fill the six remaining spots on the board, Tusculum and the other two municipalities will each approve two members to appoint to the board. Tusculum will approve its representatives Monday night.
The formation of the board was done at no expense to taxpayers and does not commit any of the municipalities to any course of action or payment, Morrison recently said.
The IDB will consider options for undeveloped property south of Edens Road. None of the buildings on the former Greene Valley campus are included.
Corley has been among advocates of development at Greene Valley, which closed in May 2017 as the state Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities transitioned to group care homes and other housing alternatives.
SOLAR FARM REQUEST POSTPONED
An agenda item to consider a rezoning request by Silicon Ranch Corp., which seeks to rezone property for placement of solar panels on about an 80-acre tract of land bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E in Tusculum, was removed Thursday.
The first reading of the rezoning request ordinance will now be held at the Jan. 24 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
Corley was contacted this week by Silicon Ranch officials. He said in an email that the Nashville-based company requested postponing the first reading of the rezoning request because several Silicon Ranch representatives who want to attend the meeting will not be available Monday.
Corley added that “a more definitive site plan” should be available for the January meeting.
A second reading of the rezoning request and a public hearing would be held at the Feb. 28 regular meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
“Citizens who may wish to comment on the project may still do so during the public comment portion of this Monday’s meeting, but there will be no formal commission action at that time,” Corley said.
Part of the land for the proposed solar farm on property along railroad tracks on Ball Road is currently zoned M-1, for general industrial, while other sections are zoned R-1, or low-density residential, and B-1, for business.
Silicon Ranch has requested rezoning all the property to M-1, general industrial.
Approval of the request was recommended Dec. 14 by the Tusculum Planning Commission in a split 2-1 vote and forwarded to the Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
Some landowners who signed the petition are opposed to locating the solar farm in the midst of residential properties, Corley said last week.
Others question if the solar panel operation would impact land values. A Silicon Farms spokesperson recently said that a real estate analyst retained by the company studied 19 areas where solar farms were located and found that surrounding property values were not negatively affected.
A Silicon Farms representative recently said that if purchase of the property owned by the Jeffers family is completed in early 2022, the solar farm should be operational by the end of the year.