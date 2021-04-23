The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
New business on the agenda includes consideration of retaining a law firm to represent the city of Tusculum in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit was filed in 2017 in Sullivan County Circuit Court by local district attorneys general from Northeast Tennessee, including Dan E. Armstrong of the 3rd Judicial District.
The civil lawsuit alleges manufacturers of painkillers and “pill mill” operators that supply opioid medications are responsible for the addiction epidemic across the state and the 3rd Judicial District that includes Tusculum.
In December 2020, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that Tennessee’s district attorneys general do not have standing to bring claims under the Drug Dealers Liability Act. Chancellor E.G. Moody recently issued a ruling permitting Tennessee counties and municipalities to be substituted into the case in place of the district attorney general plaintiffs.
Greene County joined the lawsuit on Monday after commissioners approved hiring the Nashville law firm of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, which is working with the district attorneys general.
Tusculum commissioners Monday will consider retaining Armstrong and the Branstetter law firm to represent the city in the lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Endo Health Solutions, Inc.
Other new business on the agenda includes discussion of an upgrade at the Tusculum City Park and installing fencing around city public works property.
Commissioners will also be given a mid fiscal-year financial summary by Mayor Alan Corley.
The next scheduled Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting after Monday is at 7 p.m. May 24 at Tusculum City Hall.