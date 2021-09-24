The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to approve a Community Transportation Planning Grant plan.
The city was awarded a grant in 2020 from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to develop a Tusculum Community Mobility Plan to address vehicular and pedestrian mobility and safety issues.
Planners contracted by TDOT to develop suggested actions sought input from city officials, Tusculum University officials, citizens and Doak Elementary School leaders before submitting the plan in August to the city. The Tusculum Planning Commission reviewed and approved the plan on Sept. 14 before forwarding it to the Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
If the mobility plan is approved by commissioners, it will serve as a guide for future decisions regarding safety as resources and funding become available.
In other business, Mayor Alan Corley will provide updates on American Rescue Plan Act funds for Tusculum and funding earmarked for the city as a result of the settlement of the Sullivan Baby Doe opioid lawsuit.
An update on the Tusculum City Park upgrade project will also be provided by Corley.
The next Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting after Monday is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 25, at Tusculum City Hall.