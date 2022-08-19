Parents picking up students at Doak Elementary School turn on to Sam Doak Drive. The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night will consider a photo speed enforcement program that could include the nearby school zone.
Introducing speed cameras in school zones will be discussed Monday night by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
The Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene will give a presentation to commissioners about the proposed photo speed enforcement program.
The Tusculum Police Department has two full-time officers, including Greene, who generally work separate shifts. An officer often parks in the morning and afternoon near one of the three public schools in Tusculum when they are in session. Cameras could be placed in school zone areas of Doak Elementary School, Chuckey-Doak High School and Chuckey-Doak Middle School, Mayor Alan Corley said Friday.
Speeding in Tusculum school zones is an ongoing concern.
“We have had complaints from parents and others. We have one officer on duty and we can’t be in both places,” Corley said. “It’s a safety issue. We can’t always have a (police) cruiser parked based on our staffing.”
A Tennessee law that went into effect in 2015 prohibits unmanned traffic enforcement cameras used to monitor speed and issue speeding citations “except within the designated distance of a marked school zone and any S-curve of a public highway or road,” the statute states.
Red-light cameras are still in use in Knoxville and other Tennessee municipalities. There are no traffic lights in school zones in Tusculum.
If photo enforcement is implemented, cameras would only be activated during times in the morning and afternoon when schools are in session and students are arriving or going home, Corley said.
Cameras could be placed in marked school zones on Sam Doak Drive, East Andrew Johnson Highway and Ripley Island Road.
The school zone camera law does not apply to roads surrounding Tusculum University, where police also actively enforce speed limits.
The photo speed enforcement program is in the discussion stage, Corley said. Commissioners will learn more from Greene Monday night.
“I honestly don’t know if we will make a decision (then) or not,” Corley said.
Monday night’s agenda is full. Commissioners will also consider approval of a construction bid for a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station on land owned by the city across from city hall.
Corley will also provide an update on paving projects in the city.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday is at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at city hall.