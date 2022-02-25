The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Because of a possible high turnout due to a scheduled public hearing, the meeting may be conducted across the street in the city public works building, Mayor Alan Corley said this week.
The public hearing will be held prior to consideration on second reading by commissioners of an ordinance to rezone property on Ball Road for development of a solar farm.
Commissioners approved the measure on first reading at their January meeting by a 2-1 vote. Corley and Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton voted in favor of the rezoning request, while Commissioner Mike Burns voted against it. The rezoning request was recommended in December by the Tusculum Planning Commission by a 2-1 vote.
The property is currently split-zoned M-1 (industrial), R-1 (low-density residential district), and B-1 (neighborhood business district) to all M-1 (industrial).
Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp. requests rezoning all the property to M-1, general industrial.
Silicon Ranch Corp. seeks to rezone the property for placement of solar panels on about an 80-acre tract of land bordered by Ball Road, Afton Road and U.S. 11E in Tusculum.
The section of land on property along railroad tracks on Ball Road is currently zoned M-1, while other sections are currently zoned R-1 and B-1.
Silicon Ranch representatives will be at the meeting Monday night to answer questions from the public, Corley said.
There is some public opposition. A petition with more than 60 signatures of property owners opposed to the rezoning request was presented in December to the Tusculum Planning Commission.
The proposed solar farm in Tusculum is one of four locations being considered by Silicon Ranch in Greene County. Other proposed projects are located on Liberty Hill South Road, on Reed Road off of Rogersville Road and at a fourth site, all in unincorporated sections of Greene County.
A purchase agreement for the 141-acre tract on Liberty Hill South Road was recently completed between Silicon Ranch and property owner Wayne Ricker, whose family also owns the Ball Road property in Tusculum.
Power generated by the solar farms would be sold to Greeneville Light & Power System and fed into the power grid for use by business and residential customers.
A site plan for the solar farm must also be approved, along with other regulatory requirements.
NEW RECORDER IN TUSCULUM
Randy Harley will formally be introduced Monday night as the new city recorder in Tusculum.
Harley was named to the position Feb. 14 following the recent sudden passing of city Recorder John Lamb.
Commissioners are expected to comment on the exemplary service provided by Lamb, a highly regarded city employee.
Britton offered some thoughts last week about Lamb, a retired U.S. Army officer who worked previously at Tusculum University as director of information systems before being named city recorder in 2014.
“I saw John as a man with strong love for his country as evidenced by his military career. He seemed to have a deep and caring love for his family, as he spoke with me about caring for several members during their declining years,” Britton said. “I feel that John cared about our city and took pride in his work as the city’s recorder.”
OTHER AGENDA ITEMS
Also on the agenda is an announcement by Corley about the award of a Community Development Block Grant to the city.
The $298,075 grant announced in January by Gov. Bill Lee and the state Department of Economic and Community Development makes possible the purchase of a fire truck by the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution to approve a financial bonus for city employees for services performed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bonus will be awarded using American Recovery Plan Act funds designated to the City of Tusculum.
The amount of the bonus will depend on the individual employee’s salary or wages from March 1, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, and will be calculated at 10% of the employee’s gross salary or wages over that time frame. If the resolution is approved, the bonus would be awarded in a lump sum in March.