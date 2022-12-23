The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
In new business, commissioners will consider on second reading an ordinance to amend the city’s municipal zoning ordinance to add R1-A and R2-A zoning districts. A public hearing will be held before commissioners consider approval of the ordinance amendment.
The Tusculum Planning Commission in November recommended amending the zoning ordinance to address changing trends in new development.
The amendment includes subsections that would would cover specifications for R-1 (low density residential) and R-2 (high density residential) districts.
R1-A has the “same and standards for the R-1 district except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer and the side yard is reduced,” according to information provided to the planning commission.
R1-A incorporates the “same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-1 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 12,000 square feet and the minimum side yard is 10 feet.”
The minimum lot specified in existing R-1 zoning is 15,000 square feet with sanitary sewer systems and 20,000 square feet without sanitary sewer systems, with a minimum side yard requirement of 15 feet.
R2-A has the “same intent and standards” as the R-2 District “except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer,” information provided to the planning commission states.
R2-A includes the “same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-2 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 6,500 square feet.”
The minimum lot size in existing R-2 zoning is 7,500 square feet for a family up to four members, with 2,500 square feet for each additional family member.
Other agenda items include updates on the city’s proposed school zone speed camera program by Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene and a pending Community Development Block Grant by Mayor Alan Corley.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Tuesday is at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at city hall.