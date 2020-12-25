The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include a request to allow llamas on the Tusculum Walking Trail by the owner of a business that offers llama hikes to the public.
In 2018, commissioners voted to approve allowing leashed dogs on a portion of the walking trial.
Also on the agenda is consideration on first reading to allow rezoning the Neas property on Emmert Street from B-1 Neighborhood Business to R-1 Low Density Residential.
Earlier in December, the Tusculum Planning Commission reviewed the request and recommended that the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approve rezoning the property.
In a related action, the planning commission approved a replat to combine several adjacent properties located on Emmert Street off East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Commissioners Monday night will also consider hiring two new reserve officers for the Tusuclum Police Department, and receive an update on the city’s new website.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday night is at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at city hall.