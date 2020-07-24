The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include the second reading of an ordinance to adopt a 2020-21 city budget. Anticipated general fund revenues total just over $658,000. Estimated expenditures total about $671,000.
Also on the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance to “establish reasonable court costs.”
The ordinance authorizes the city court judge to impose court costs of $100. The current court cost is $78.50.
Also to be considered on second reading is a resolution rezoning a tract of land next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street for future use as a Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station.
The measure received the approval of the Tusculum Planning Commission in June. The land is currently split-zoned R-1 Neighborhood Business District and R-1 Low Density Residential District. The property across the street from Tusculum City Hall would be rezoned to an all R-1 Low Density Residential District.
Public hearings will be held before consideration of passage of the proposed budget, court cost ordinance and land rezoning ordinance.
Also on the agenda is an update on the status of a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant.
The TDOT transportation grant, if awarded, has a $125,000 cap, with a 10 percent local match. Funds would be used to plan for projects to address future safety-related transportation needs in the city.
Commissioners will also consider re-appointment of Teresa McCrary to the Tusculum Planning Commission.