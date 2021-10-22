The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Commissioners will consider approval of an ordinance to rezone a property at 513 Ball Road for an apartment building development.
The Tusculum Planning Commission earlier in October approved a request by the property owner to rezone the 5-acre tract from M-1 general industrial to R-2 high density residential. The measure must be approved on first and second readings by the Board of Mayor and Commissioners. A public hearing will be held before the second reading.
Also on the agenda are updates by Mayor Alan Corley on funds to be received by the city from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and possible uses for $70,000 Tusculum received from the recent settlement of the “Sullivan Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit filed against a painkiller manufacturer.
An update on the Tusculum City Park Playground upgrade will also be provided by Corley.
The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor & Commissioners after Monday night is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at city hall.