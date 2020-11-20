The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Alan Corley and Barbara Britton will be sworn in as commissioners. Both were recently reelected to four-year terms on the board.
An election of mayor and vice mayor will also be held. Corley is currently mayor and Britton vice-mayor on the three-member Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
An update will be provided on paving projects in the city and the status of a proposed new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station that would be located across the street from city hall..
Also on the agenda is a second reading of an ordinance for the City of Tusculum to establish an updated Occupational Safety and Health Program plan.
The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday night is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 28 at Tusculum City Hall.