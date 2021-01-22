The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Agenda items include a second reading of an ordinance to rezone a property on Emmert Street bordering on East Andrew Johnson Highway from B-1 Neighborhood Business District to R-1 Low Density Residential District.
A public hearing will be held before approval of the ordinance is considered by commisioners.
Property owner Earl Doyle requested in 2020 that the property be rezoned. The Tusculum Planning Commission earlier this month recommended that the Board of Mayor and Commissioners approve the rezoning request.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution authorizing the city to apply for Tennessee State Community Development Block Grant funding.
Mayor Alan Corley is on the agenda to give a report on the city’s new Web page, provide a mid-year financial summary, an update on a pending Rural Community Transportation Planning Grant and an update on creek and bridge cleanup projects in the city.