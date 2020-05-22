The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
New business includes the first reading of the 2020-21 budget, and consideration of a resolution for a lease agreement for a new trash truck.
Old business includes discussion of a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department building, the city’s new internet web page, the status of the city’s new garbage truck, the sale of trash containers and an update on the Tennessee Department of Transportation project to make safety upgrades to the U.S. 11E-Route 107 intersection.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Tuesday is at 7 p.m. June 22 at city hall.