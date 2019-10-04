Tusculum Boulevard repaving

Milling work in preparation for repaving a section of Tusculum Boulevard begins on Monday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation has indicated that the milling will start Monday with paving work continuing throughout the week, according to the Greeneville Water Commission. The section of Tusculum Boulevard to be repaved stretches from near the intersection with North Main Street, above, to the Ye Olde Towne Gate at Sevier Avenue. Motorists are advised to avoid the work area if possible next week. The repaving will complete the project by the Water Commission that replaced a 100-year-old sewer line underneath the middle of the street.

 Sun File Photo By Eugenia Estes