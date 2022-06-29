The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night approved a 2022-23 budget.
The spending plan shows revenue of $924,667 and expenses of $924,659, for a projected surplus of $98 for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins July 1.
Minor revisions reflecting repairs and equipment for the Tusculum Police Department and Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department were made to the budget after a first reading in May by commissioners.
No one spoke at a public hearing before the measure was adopted on second reading. Mayor Alan Corley said the absence of comment could reflect public approval of how city finances are managed.
Tusculum has no property tax, but with costs relating to city services on the rise due to inflation, Corley said preparing a balanced budget is always challenging.
“I’m just glad to have it behind me. It’s a struggle every year,” he said.
The city benefitted in the last fiscal year from increased state sales tax revenue, additional police fines, and the city’s share of the multi-jurisdiction opioid lawsuit settlement reached with pharmaceutical companies.
Tusculum receives funding from its share of state taxes collected at businesses within city limits.
The city received additional sales tax revenues from a formula applied by the state using updated U.S. Census figures that show the population of Tusculum increased from 2,663 in 2010 to 3,298 in 2020. Funding based on population increased accordingly.
The University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service estimates that the city’s state sales tax revenues in the 2022-23 budget year will be $366,078, compared to $272,000 received during the current budget year ending June 30.
Revenues from the state gas and motor fuel tax are estimated at $118,728, compared to $98,000 in the 2021-22 budget year. Estimated state beer tax revenues will also increase, Corley said.
The American Rescue Plan Act distribution to Tusculum relating to the COVID-19 epidemic will provide $275,000 to the city in the coming fiscal year. ARPA funds will be used toward the construction of a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station on land across from city hall on Alexander Street and improvements to the city playground.
The ARPA and opioid lawsuit settlement funds are not included as 2022-23 budget figures and are maintained in separate funds.
Adjustments were made in the 2022-23 budget to reflect the increased cost of fuel, insurance and a 4% pay increase for city employees.
Expenditures in the general government section of the budget total $283,026.
Spending in 2022-23 for the Tusculum Police Department totals $258,273, including salaries, capital equipment, health insurance, fuel expense and information technology-related expenses.
The street department fund totals $257,425, including $118,000 for paving projects.
The city public works fund and solid waste program is budgeted for $105,045.
Anticipated income from the city’s waste water treatment plant will bring in additional revenue of about $5,600.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business:
- Certified Public Accountant David M. “Mickey” Ellis reported a positive audit for the City of Tusculum for the 2021-22 fiscal year. City assets, at about $4 million, far exceed debt. “Overall, you had a good audit report,” Ellis said.
- Corley said a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department truck purchased through a Community Development Block Grant should arrive within several weeks. The used ladder truck was purchased from a fire department in Pennsylvania and will replace a 1997-model truck currently in service.
- Fire Chief Marty Shelton said the fire department’s annual “Old Fashioned Barbecue & Homemade Ice Cream Supper” held Saturday attracted a record number of customers. About 900 meals were served. “It was a tremendous success,” Shelton said.
- A moment of silence was observed at the beginning of the meeting for Warren Dickert, a longtime member of the Tusculum Planning Commission who passed away Sunday. Dickert was a planning commission member for more than 20 years, serving as chairman and vice-chairman for part of his tenure. Dickert stepped down in 2014, but continued to attend planning commission and city commission meetings until recently. “He served our city for many years,” Corley said.