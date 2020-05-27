Members of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners and others wore face masks Tuesday night at the first in-person meeting of commissioners since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A first reading of the city’s 2020-21 budget was approved. Mayor Alan Corley also announced that a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant application submitted in January has been approved. The safety-oriented mobility grant will provide up to $225,000 to pay for a master plan to study city needs like additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
The city budget is subject to change. A public hearing will be held before the 2020-21 spending package is considered June 22 on second reading at the next Board of Mayor and Commissioners meeting.
The projected 2020-21 budget holds the line on spending and should place the city in the black as a new fiscal year begins on July 1.
“This has been more challenging than normal to do the budget, just because of everything that’s going on,” Corley said.
A funding formula based on the city’s population of just over 3,000 people is used to project revenues. The tentative budget uses figures from the first 10 months of the 2019-20 fiscal year ending on June 30 and factors in effects on government of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on sales tax revenues used to pay for city services. The City of Tusculum has no property tax.
“A lot of these are educated guesses,” Corley said. “Nobody knows how long it will take for this recovery to kick in.”
Revenues included in the projected 2020-21 city budget include $223,692 in state sales tax, $200,000 in local sales tax, $32,000 in TVA property tax, $30,000 in the wholesale beer tax and $24,000 in cable fees. Another $88,000 would come from state gas and motor fuel taxes, while $15,000 would be generated from police and General Sessions Court fines.
Expenses to the city include employee salaries, insurance, street improvements, street lights and waste treatment plant expenditures.
Even taking the COVID-19 situation into account, Corley doesn’t expect a major change over the current 2019-20 budget.
“The real tale will be by the end of June, when we get the April numbers,” he said. “It’s been much harder to project this year than normal and we may have to revisit (the budget). There are no real big changes in this. It’s pretty much what we have (in 2019-20).”
Corley thanked department heads for keeping spending at a minimum during the pandemic.
“Since COVID-19 started, they have become very conservative in spending and we appreciate that,” Corey said.
Total income for the city from state and other sales taxes is projected at about $658,000 for the 2020-21 budget year, compared to $712,000 for 2019-20.
Projected city expenses for 2020-21 also total about $658,000.
“The good news is this year we can expect a good positive (budget) in the black numbers,” he said.
One revenue supplement is a Local Government Support Grant established by Gov. Bill Lee and the state General Assembly. The grants will help municipalities cope with financial impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tusculum’s grant allocation share totals $91,549. By comparison, the Town of Mosheim will receive $81,619 and the Town of Baileyton will get $39,776. The state allocation for the Town of Greeneville is $358,776.
“We’re not sure what we are going to spend it on,” Corley said of the Tusuclum grant.
A new patrol vehicle is needed for the Tusculum Police Department, one area grant money could be used, he said. Infrastructure improvements at the city sewer facility and equipment for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department are others.
The grant can be used for IT hardware upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, road projects, public safety and COVID-19 response expenses. The funds will be distributed after July 1.
The TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant was submitted as a joint venture by the city and Tusculum University. It requires a 10 percent local match. Corley told commissioners he received word of TDOT’s approval of the city’s grant application Tuesday afternoon.
“That’s exiting. We’ve been working on that pretty hard,” Corley said.
City Planner Chase Milner, Rural Planning Organization coordinator with the First Tennessee Development District, will participate in the planning process, which will address projected needs in improving pedestrian safety and more efficient traffic control.