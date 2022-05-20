Tusculum Commissioners To Review 2022-23 Budget May 20, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.Agenda items include a first reading of the city’s 2022-23 budget.The next scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday night is at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, at city hall. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tusculum Board Budget Commissioner Mayor Agenda Item Tusculum City Hall Reading Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 'You Need People Even If You Don't Think You Do': Trey Youngblood's Accident Tells A Story Of Faith And Community Courthouse Co-Workers Recall Jeffers As Mentor, Friend Meet Your Heroes: Youngblood Reunites With EMS Workers Who Helped Save His Life 2 Sentenced In Prescription Drug Fraud Scheme Reaves, Waddell Make South Greene History Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.