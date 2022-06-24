Tusculum Commissioners To Vote On 2022-23 Budget Jun 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.The city’s proposed 2022-23 budget will be presented on second reading. A public hearing will be held before commissioners consider approval of the budget.The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday night is at 7 p.m. Monday, July 25. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tusculum Board Commissioner Politics Mayor Budget Hearing Tusculum City Hall City City Hall Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide American Calendar Acquires Brown Manufacturing 90 Years After Split Missing Greeneville Woman Found Unharmed 6 Sheriff's Deputies Receive Promotions Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.