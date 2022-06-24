The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.

The city’s proposed 2022-23 budget will be presented on second reading. A public hearing will be held before commissioners consider approval of the budget.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday night is at 7 p.m. Monday, July 25.

