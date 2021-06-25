The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 145 Alexander St.
A second reading and approval of an ordinance establishing the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget will be considered. A public hearing will be held before commissioners take formal action.
Other business includes updates by Mayor Alan Corley on a pending Community Transportation Planning Grant, an upgrade to the City Park Playground and paving and striping projects to be completed in the upcoming fiscal year.
The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Mayor and Commissioners after Monday is at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Tusculum City Hall.