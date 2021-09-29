A comprehensive plan to serve as a guidepost for safer roadways in Tusculum received approval Monday night from the Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
Commissioners passed a resolution to approve a Tusculum Community Mobility Plan submitted by a planning consultant after a grant was awarded for the study by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The plan got the green light on Sept. 14 from the Tusculum Planning Commission and was forwarded to the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners for consideration.
It includes recommendations to make Tusculum safer for pedestrians and motorists. Issues identified include Shiloh Road alternatives, Harlan Street alternatives, intersection improvements, road crossing improvements and pedestrian/trail improvements.
Recommended projects include the proposed re-routing of Shiloh Road, part of which runs through the campus of Tusculum University; expansion of the existing Tusculum Linear Park Walking and Biking Trail; and the creation of additional crosswalks in the city.
Planners also recommend roadway and intersection improvements and the expansion of pedestrian facilities on the Tusculum University campus.
“We will do it as resources become available,” Mayor Alan Corley said.
The mobility plan was created after a grant to the city to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum was approved in 2020 by TDOT. The mobility plan was prepared by national consultants HNTB. Before it was finalized, HNTB consultants visited Tusculum, studied transportation-related needs and conducted outreach activities with the public through a survey and in-person contact at events like the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department barbecue in June.
Michelle A. Christian, a TDOT senior long-range planner from the agency’s Office of Community Transportation, explained to commissioners how the mobility plan might look.
Christian said grants may be available through TDOT to assist the city in implementing some of the mobility plan recommendations.
Tusculum University is also a major stakeholder in the mobility plan. Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum University president, attended Monday night’s meeting.
Hummel said the safety of students walking across campus as traffic flows down Shiloh Road is an ongoing priority. He offered an endorsement of the recommendations.
“We’re pleased to see a number of ways these crossings are being addressed,” Hummel said. “A number of these things would legitimately improve the safety of the campus.”
The study area focuses on the primary road corridors in Tusculum, including Erwin Highway, Harlan Street, Gilland Street and Shiloh Road, with U.S. 11E acting as a boundary to the north and west.
Commissioner Mike Burns complimented the planners who created the Tusculum Community Mobility Plan.
“The recommendations are very helpful. They are a guide,” Burns said.
Corley said further study must be done and funding sources found before any recommendations like re-routing Shiloh Road could practically be accomplished.
The report “provides us with a plan and a goal to figure out how to get there. We won’t decide how to do it tonight. This just gives us a plan,” Corley said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, Corley said the city still awaits word on how much it will receive in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and specifically how it will be allowed to use the money.
“We still don’t really know anything about it. We’ve tried hard (to get information), but we really don’t know about it,” he said.
The City of Tusculum could have access to up to $770,000 in ARPA funding.
“Nothing is official yet,” Corley recently said.
Several projects may have tentative approval from the state. They include an upgrade to Tusculum City Park Playground, reimbursement to the city for pay to auxiliary Tusculum police officers who helped with traffic control at the COVID-19 vaccination site set up earlier this year at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, and the purchase of a backup generator for Tusculum City Hall to be used in the event of a power outage.
The City of Tusculum last week also received more than $70,000 as its share of the settlement of the Sulllivan Baby Doe lawsuit filed in 2017 by local district attorneys general to hold manufacturers of opioid painkillers responsible for their role in the regional opioid addiction epidemic.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., settled with plaintiffs in July, opening the door for lawsuit payouts to nine counties, including Greene, and municipalities within them that joined the lawsuit.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs have said it is still possible Endo may still declare bankruptcy, creating the possibility of “clawback” lawsuits in an attempt to recover the money paid out in the $35 million settlement. Other corporate plaintiffs initially named in the lawsuit have declared bankruptcy.
The deadline for Endo to file bankruptcy is Nov. 3.
“We set that money aside and we will wait until Nov. 3,” Corley said. “We received the money, and it is in the bank.”
It remains to be decided how the funds from the lawsuit, named for a baby born in Kingsport whose mother was addicted to opiates, will be used. A group of mayors and other officials from the region met earlier this month and discussed opening a regional inpatient addiction treatment center.
A former Tennessee Department of Correction inmate work camp in Carter County may be chosen for the treatment center site.
Corley said one concern raised at the meeting is that funds from the opioid lawsuit settlement are in place to get a treatment facility operational, “but how will we pay for it when the money runs out?”
Grant money may be available. That issue will be further explored, Corley said.
In other action, Marty Shelton, chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, said the annual “Truck or Treat” event sponsored by the fire department will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.
With some Halloween observances already canceled as a COVID-19 precaution in nearby communities, police Chief Danny Greene said he expects the public turnout to be heavy, as it was in 2020.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department will also hold a fundraising roadblock from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 in front of Tusculum University.