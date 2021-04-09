Tusculum University students and employees who wanted to receive the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine had the opportunity in an on-campus clinic Thursday.
A press release from the university said that Corley's Pharmacy Solutions provided the vaccine supply for the event, which was held in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center.
Tusculum's President Dr. Scott Hummell said the single-dose vaccine is an excellent solution for students.
“Our residential students will return home within the next 30 days, and those who were able to receive their vaccination today will not have to find another place to receive it,” Hummel said. “This vaccination will start giving them protection while they are still on campus. Not only are they taking care of their own health, they are also being conscientious of others around them on campus, in the community and at home. Receiving the single-dose vaccine now ensures they will return to campus in the fall fully vaccinated. This vaccination drive is a critical step in our return to more normal operations.”
Corley's Pharmacy Solutions owner and Tusculum Mayor Dr. Alan Corley, who also serves on the Tusculum board of trustees, has been actively involved in vaccinating Greene County residents.
“We are happy to help the students, as well as the faculty and staff, receive their vaccinations, and it is even nicer we were able to do it a short distance from their residence hall or office,” Corley said. “The availability of a vaccine provides a wonderful method for people who are inoculated to stay healthy so they can proceed with their lives with less risk of contracting a potentially fatal illness.”
Nicole Bailey, a freshman at Tusculum who is majoring in visual communications, was among the students to receive the vaccine on campus Thursday, according to the release. She said she decided to be vaccinated so she could prevent others from contracting the virus and eventually take trips, participate in activities with multiple people and see family members from other states. She said the coronavirus has interfered with those activities.
Seated during the required 15-minute waiting period afterward, Bailey said the vaccination process went well for her.
“It was good,” she said. “It was quick.”
Vaccinations were performed by students from Tusculum’s College of Nursing and East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, the release said.
Tusculum is considering a second on-campus vaccination clinic before the end of the academic year for those who were unable to attend Thursday’s event, the release said.