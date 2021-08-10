Tusculum University faculty and staff members spread across the Greeneville campus recently to give the grounds an extra sparkle and honor a tradition for the higher education institution.
The university held its annual Community Work Day on Aug. 4, in which faculty and staff swap their computer monitors and phones for cleaning materials, landscaping tools and painting supplies. Working in teams, they undertake projects that help prepare the campus for the start of the academic year. Tusculum’s fall semester begins Aug. 23.
About 60 faculty and staff members participated in Community Work Day.
“This outstanding event is another way all of us who serve at Tusculum advance the quality of our beloved university and welcome our students,” said Doug Jones, vice president of athletics and university initiatives, who led the event. “It is also a fun opportunity for our faculty and staff members to partner with each other in a different manner on another meaningful initiative. All of us are really excited about the start of another academic year, and our Community Work Day is an excellent way to put that feeling into action.”
Here are projects faculty and staff completed:
- Cleaned vacant residence hall rooms
- Mulched all of the flower beds in front of the Scott M. Niswonger Commons and Rankin Hall
- Washed windows inside and outside of Chick-fil-A, the Tusculum cafeteria and the bookstore
- Cleaned the Welcome Center
- Weeded flower beds in front of Pioneer Park and Pioneer Field
- Painted the inside of the Red Edmonds Field press box
- Washed and vacuumed all motor pool cars and vans
“Our Facilities Management team performs exceptional work every day to keep the campus in great shape,” said Carrie Maggert, director of financial services and operations, who organized the projects. “It is extremely helpful to have extra hands available to take care of some additional projects that need to be completed. Through the great work of our faculty and staff members who participated in the Community Work Day, we have reinforced the beauty of our historic campus and demonstrated why it is an attractive place for students to study and become career-ready professionals.”
Students will also have an opportunity to enhance the look on campus with service days scheduled for Aug. 21 and Sept. 17. The latter day is Nettie Fowler McCormick Service Day, another longtime tradition on the Tusculum campus.