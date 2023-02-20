Work is proceeding on schedule at the new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station.
Fire Chief Marty Shelton said Monday he hopes the fire department can begin the moving-in process by later this spring.
Materials were recently received by the contractor, Idell Construction, to begin building the three-bay station. The fire station across from Tusculum City Hall on Alexander Street is composed of prefabricated metal, known as a “package”-style, building.
In addition to three bays to house large fire apparatus, remaining space will include a kitchen area, a meeting and training space, storage areas and restrooms.
Jeff Idell, owner of Idell Construction, said last week that it will take two weeks to finish erecting the building.
“We will build out the interior office-meeting room and bathrooms next. The project should be finished by the end of April, weather permitting,” Idell said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department has long been in need of additional room. The new fire station will face Alexander Street and will be located next to the adjacent building currently housing both fire department and city Public Works Department equipment.
“The completion will mean we will have a ‘more centralized’ fire station instead of the apparatus being located at three separate locations at one location at 145 Alexander St. We will have our main apparatus in the new station consisting of the ladder truck, the pumper-tanker, and the rescue-engine,” Shelton said.
He said an older pumper-tanker truck and brush truck will be kept in the existing building on Alexander Street, placing all equipment “in close proximity and on the same side of the street at least.”
“We will move in the trucks as soon as possible once it is cleared to be occupied. This will alleviate the crowded conditions for the (city Public Works Department) to remove one of our apparatus from their bay to allow them storage of their vehicles,” Shelton said.
He explained subsequent steps after the trucks are in place.
“The station will then be prioritized in our needs from installing the base radio and looking into furnishing the station with appliances and furniture,” Shelton said.
Each need “will be evaluated by its importance and expenses to be funded as we can. We want to take the time to properly lay out and make it the best we can when adding these furnishings, as we can afford them,” Shelton said.
Furnishings to make the fire staton “functional” will include desks, chairs, televisions, computers, shelves, stove and refrigerator.
Storage racks to store each firefighter’s personal protective equipment “will have to be purchased and installed along the apparatus for quick and easy access to respond,” Shelton said.
“These are all short-range goals to get the station up and going,” he said.
The fire department meeting area will be designed to accommodate about 20 people “to be able to see and hear presentations using several large TVs connected to a computer. A basic video conferencing for training and meetings can be utilized to reach our members who may not be able to attend in person,” Shelton said.
He said that long-range capital goals include a natural gas powered back-up generator “capable of running the entire station and leaving room for future expansions.”
Other long-range goals include vehicle exhaust systems that have a hose connected to the apparatus that travels with it to the door and pulls away while a fan pulls the fumes from the building, and an LED sign to use to notify the public of upcoming events, post emergency messages, recruitment messages, and provide other information.
“We have to install TV monitors around the station, especially near the apparatus, that monitors our phone-based dispatch application to allow a map to the incident, a list of who is responding, and any notes from dispatch to be viewed while boarding the apparatus,” Shelton said.
The long-discussed project was formally approved in 2022 by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners. It was delayed by the COVID-19 epidemic and as grants and other financing methods to help pay for the building were determined.
The Idell Construction contract approved in August 2022 by Tusculum commissioners totals about $725,000, with about $550,000 provided through American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. The remainder, about 20% of the total, comes from the city fund balance.
Mayor Alan Corley has said the new fire station will have a positive “cascade effect” for the city, freeing up space for the Public Works Department and more room for the Tusculum Police Department, the city Recorder’s Office and an expanded public meeting space in city hall.
Corley, a former Tusculum fire chief, is among those looking forward to completion of the building.
“It’s great, great,” he said last week of the project.
“We were expecting it to be completed in March or April time frame and it certainly appears to me it will be completed in that time frame,” Corley said.
The dimensions of the new fire station will be about 80 feet wide by 60 feet deep, and 16 feet in height.
“We are very fortunate and thankful to be able to move our station into a more suitable facility,” Shelton said.
He said planning the project took several years.
“The City of Tusculum and several of its officials have worked to make this a reality with conversations starting in 2019. We have been crowded into a small office and truck bays until now and we are excited to be able to grow,” Shelton said. “The larger apparatus requires more space that we didn’t have and were limited to height and length issues.”
The recently acquired ladder truck is 41 feet long and 11 feet, 6 inches in height. The fire department’s rescue-engine is 11 feet, 4 inches in height and 33 feet long.
“The average weight is 40,000 to 44,000 pounds for our engines, and the ladder weighs in at 71,000 pounds. It takes a good footprint to house such apparatus,” Shelton said.