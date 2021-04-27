Preventing water damage following a fire is important to property owners. Members of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department drilled in related practices Monday night, along with decontamination procedures.
A salvage cover tarp was used "to cover valuables that may be on a lower floor to prevent water damage,” fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
“Techniques are to assemble furniture in a pile before covering the entire assembly by using a roll or throwing motion to do so,” he said. “The covers are just a tool the fire service can use to prevent minimal damage (to property owners) when possible.”
Salvage covers are also "configured to make a chute to catch water and drain to a catch-basin made either by rolling the edges to form a basin or stand ladders on their sides that are lashed together. They can be used in several locations to prevent further damage of the firefighting efforts with multiple covers,” Shelton said.
Firefighters are mindful of protecting property of homeowners at fire scenes, Shelton said.
“It is an effort to not only put the fire out to reduce the homeowner's loss, but to keep any damage to a minimum from collateral damage. The practice (Monday) night was to show how to fold, roll, assemble, or throw these covers and that it is more than just ‘laying a tarp over stuff,’” he said.
Shelton also went over the process of “doing a gross decon using our buckets we carry on the trucks.”
The process includes “washing firefighters and equipment down after fires where toxic smoke and by-products of the fire have carcinogens and other cancer-causing contaminants are present,” Shelton said.
Tusculum firefighters carry a bucket with scrub brushes, dish detergent, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, duct tape, rubber gloves, trash bags, and a garden hose that are set up "primarily at a structure fire, but also at any type of nasty fire.”
“The garden hose is connected to the fire truck and much like you would wash a vehicle, the firefighters and equipment get scrubbed and rinsed down,” Shelton said.
Gear is then removed to be bagged and sealed.
The gear is run through a commercial extractor-washer back at the station "to launder it to a safe status, cleaned of particulates of cancer-causing materials. Not only does this procedure of washing make it safer and healthier for the firefighters, it prolongs the life of the expensive gear the firefighters wear,” Shelton said.
A set of turnout gear for one firefighter costs about $3,600, Shelton said.
After firefighters were attended to at the exercise, trucks were arranged in a set-up for a mass decontamination drill demonstrating how different nozzles attached to the trucks could serve as "shower heads" to wash multiple people “in the event many people would need to be washed down to be rendered safe from a toxic exposure,” Shelton said.
“They may be able to walk themselves through the wash-down area or may be non-ambulatory requiring they be assisted by firefighters through the wash-down station to be transported to a medical facility,” he said.
The practice is used when an incident occurs where connections can be made directly to a fire hydrant or to a fire truck.
“Having the available water supply would depend on how many people would require this action. A decon area is usually set up early on into a hazardous materials incident and is one of the last stations to break down afterwards,” Shelton said.
Recent training exercises conducted by Tusculum firefighters, some in combination with other fire departments, involved fire extinguishers, application of foam, vehicle extrication, pumping, mass decontamination and salvage.
Tusculum firefighters are also learning traffic management skills.
"That way, when we put then on the street, they know what is going on," he said.