Tusculum Firefighters Visit Chuckey-Doak High School

Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Nathan Hensley discussed duties performed by firefighters and career opportunities in the fire service Friday during a visit to Chuckey-Doak High School. Firefighters brought along the 105-foot aerial ladder truck acquired last year by the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department


  