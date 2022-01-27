A $298,075 grant announced this week by Gov. Bill Lee and the state Department of Economic and Community Development paves the way for purchase of a fire truck by the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
The grant is one of 62 Community Development Block Grants to Tennessee municipalities totaling $28.5 million.
The City of Tusculum “will use those funds plus the required match to purchase the fire truck for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
Mayor Alan Corley said the grant was applied for and awarded to the city “for the purpose of purchasing a aerial fire apparatus” for the fire department.
“We are certainly grateful that the Department of Economic and Community Development recognized our need for a fire apparatus capable of reaching the taller buildings in our area for both life safety and fire suppression needs,” Corley said.
The City of Tusculum will be required to provide a 16% match for the grant, or about $48,000.
Shelton said considerable background preparation was necessary to help secure the grant, part of a package approved for infrastructure improvements across Tennessee.
“After nearly two years of working, waiting, meetings, public hearings, public surveys, a detailed application processes, along with a group of dedicated volunteers and city officials, (we) pulled off collecting all the needed information to be graciously selected to be awarded the Community Development Block Grant,” Shelton said.
The fire department is in the process of looking for a suitable ladder truck.
“The addition of this truck to our fleet will replace a 25-year-old engine as well as provide improved capabilities. The grant funding will be used to purchase a used apparatus, and the careful search for the best truck for the available dollars that will meet the department’s needs is already underway,” said Corley, a former chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
Shelton said the fire department “worked numerous hours to comply to the grant requirements over the start of the process,” and thanked city officials for their assistance during the grant process.
Shelton also offered thanks to Lee and Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner, for their involvement and support.
State Rep. David Hawk and state Sen. Steve Southerland, along with local representatives of the First Tennessee Development District, also offered support during the grant application process.
Hawk said the grant will allow the City of Tusculum to be able to purchase a fire truck with ladder apparatus that can reach the minimum of the top level of a three-story building.
“As our communities in Greene County continue to see growth, the need for updated fire protection equipment is very important,” Hawk said. “This grant will allow the firefighters in the City of Tusculum to be more effective and efficient in their ability to protect our citizens.”
In addition to fire protection, other grants to cities, towns and counties will allow for improvements in emergency medical services, emergency warning, water line and sewer systems.
“Investing in local infrastructure is one of our top priorities, and these funds will play a vital role as communities work to update their assets and keep their communities safe. These recipients are proactively preparing their communities for future economic opportunities and continued growth,” Lee said in a news release.
Shelton said when Insurance Service Office representatives visited in early 2020, “The need for the Tusculum VFD to have an aerial in the fleet was more prevalent than ever before.”
“The potential for it to be used for an elevated stream during large fires, to access upper levels of homes in the Tusculum community, the Tusculum University as a first due property with all the campus structures, and other commercial and industrial properties made the need for a ladder truck a priority,” Shelton said.
ISO collects and evaluates information from communities nationwide on structure fire suppression capabilities.
“The goal to be operationally capable of providing the advanced level of service along with the increased potential to lower the department’s next ISO evaluation made this project a priority event,” Shelton said.
City officials have said that having the ladder truck could improve the city’s insurance rating, which would result in savings to fire district residents.
“Another important benefit of this aerial apparatus will be its availability to neighboring fire departments when requested on mutual aid dispatches,” Corley said.
A process is now underway “to find the ladder truck that fits the department operationally and financially,” Shelton said.
“All possible avenues will be explored to find the best purchase,” he added.
A 1996 fire engine currently in use will be replaced, “with all its on-board equipment being transferred over once the ladder truck is in service,” Shelton said.
“We are only getting started to look for the truck that fits our needs. As far as when, it depends on finding the unit and getting it in here,” he said Wednesday.
The Greeneville Fire Department and the Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department are the only two first response agencies in Greene County with ladder trucks in their fleet.
The City of Tusculum is also moving forward with plans for construction of a new fire station. The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department currently houses its vehicles in a utility building across from city hall at 145 Alexander St. The multi-purpose building currently houses fire trucks, public works vehicles and other equipment. The fire department office is in the city hall building.
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners in 2020 approved rezoning a tract of land next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street for future use as a Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station.
Corley said this week he received confirmation that federal American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked for the city can be used toward construction of a new fire station.
The progress of the fire station project may impact when a ladder truck is purchased.
“We would have to start the new station before getting serious about it as it would not fit in any existing truck bays currently,” Shelton said.
The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.
Rolfe said that Community Development Block Grants “are an enormous asset to communities across Tennessee.”
“The 62 communities receiving CDBG funding will be better equipped for future economic opportunities, which in turn, will help our state continue to grow and succeed. I congratulate these recipients and look forward to seeing the successes in each community in the years to come.”