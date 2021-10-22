Although he has been serving in the position for more than 18 months already, Tusculum University’s President Dr. Scott Hummel was finally inaugurated in a ceremony held Friday morning at Tusculum’s Pioneer Arena.
Hummel’s selection as the institution’s 29th president was announced in January 2020, and he officially took the reins Feb. 17, 2020.
Hummel came to Tusculum from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he both graduated from as a student and served for 30 years including as vice president for advancement and church relations, executive vice president and provost. Like Tusculum, William Carey is a church-affiliated liberal arts institution, although instead of the Presbyterian Church, like Tusculum, William Carey has ties to the Southern and Mississippi Baptist conventions.
Friday’s ceremony, postponed due to COVID-19, included comments by university leaders, trustees, alumni and current students, as well as legislators State Rep. David Hawk, also a graduate of Tusculum, and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who gave the Charge to the President. Dr. Ben Burnett, executive vice president of William Carey University, and Dr. Johnnie DuPree, former mayor of Hattiesburg, also spoke and read scriptures including Psalm 46, which holds special meaning for Hummel.
“Dr. Hummel left his mark on campus at William Carey, but his finest hour was after the tornado damage in 2017,” Burnett said.
The tornado in January 2017 that struck the university’s Hattiesburg campus destroyed six buildings and damaged nearly 50 more, totaling $110 million in damage.
The chapel on campus was among those severely damaged in the disaster, but Burnett said when Hummel walked in after the storm cleared, he found the Bible on the pulpit untouched and open to Psalm 46, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
Hummel shared the story of the tornado and his meaningful discovery in the wreckage of the chapel when he joined Tusculum, and he said Friday that the experience was an opportunity to grow in his faith and that leading William Carey’s crisis response after the tornado helped to prepare him for the challenge he would soon face at Tusculum of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I certainly came into a challenging situation with the pandemic, but we have been able to manage because of our commitment to the Pioneer spirit, which helps take care of problems, and the Tusculum family, because we take care of each other,” Hummel said. “We have found ways to adapt and to continue to fulfill Tusculum’s mission in spite of the pandemic. It won’t be the last crisis or storm our students will face, but they will be better prepared for the next one when it comes.”
Blackburn praised Hummel’s leadership and charged him with continuing to keep his Christian faith at the forefront at Tusculum.
“The Constitution may limit the interconnectivity between church and government, but it does not limit the connection between your faith and how you find your place in the world,” Blackburn said. “I encourage you, your family, your community and students to continue to bring your faith-manifested life into the public square fearlessly, consistently and without apology.”
She was among the many to welcome Hummel Friday, saying Tusculum’s connection to the church is what she likes most about the institution.
“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Hummel,” she said following the ceremony. “I have had the opportunity to visit with some students, and I know that they are committed to their faith and devoted to living out their faith in whatever they do, and Tusculum helps equip them to do that because they don’t separate faith from education.”
Dr. Greg Nelson, chairman of the university’s board of trustees and acting president from Aug. 2019 until Hummel’s arrival, also commented on Hummel’s faith-focused leadership at Tusculum.
“From the board’s perspective, we have a president who is honest about problems he sees and helps us find ways to solve them,” said Nelson. “His personal integrity has been fully demonstrated, and he is unafraid to lead with his faith in front.”
Nelson added that he admires Hummel’s “broad ability to connect with anyone regardless of their faith,” as well as how he maintains a welcoming environment for all on campus, while continuously displaying his personal faith in his leadership.
He and Hummel’s wife Starr, who is now teaching science in Johnson City, said Hummel is also teaching an advanced Old Testament course at Tusculum in an effort to better connect with students.
Hummel spoke to his love of Tusculum’s mission, which is to provide an “active and experiential education within a caring Christian environment to inspire civic engagement, enrich personal lives and equip career ready professionals.” He said it was part of what attracted him to Tusculum.
“I am honored to be at Tusculum University because of our mission. I love how it inspires students towards civic engagement,” he said.
Hummel has emphasized civic engagement as a vital part of a Tusculum education since January 2020, when the university’s board of trustees announced he would take over the following month.
“Tusculum is about so much more than just information,” Hummel said Friday.
Hummel said he looks forward to continuing to grow the university’s academic offerings, a priority he also mentioned at the start of his appointment as president and one he has already made strides on with multiple new programs and degrees such as a Master of Science in entrepreneurship introduced this year.