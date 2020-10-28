The long-anticipated safety improvement project at the intersection of U.S. 11E and Route 107/Erwin Highway in Tusculum is nearing completion.
Most of the work is done and contractors working for the Tennessee Department of Transportation await the delivery of signs, TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said Monday.
Traffic signals that are part of the project were recently installed.
“Currently, the new signals are expected to be active this week and the new signs installed as soon as they are delivered,” Nagi said.
Work began at the intersection in March. TDOT projected a completion date this fall when work started.
“The due date is Nov. 15, so it looks like it’ll all be complete on time,” Nagi said.
Tusculum officials have advocated safety modifications at the heavily traveled intersection for years. The intersection was identified by TDOT in 2015 as having a 30 percent greater crash rate than others with a similar traffic volume.
Funding issues delayed approval of the work, which received the green light from the state in early 2019.
City opfficials were told in September that work will be complete by the end of this month.
“Hopefully, by (the end of October) work will be complete. That will be exciting. We have been waiting on it for a long time,” Mayor Alan Corley told the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
The average daily traffic count just to the east of the intersection on U.S. 11E in 2019 was 26,555 vehicles, according to figures compiled by TDOT. The average daily traffic count just to the south of the intersection on Erwin Highway was 19,945.
The project includes safety improvements on U.S. 11E/East Andrew Johnson Highway from south of Tusculum Heights Road, which runs beside Craven Ink, to south of Ball Road. It includes a section of road about four-tenths of a mile long.
The installation of metal support poles and roadwork to increase sight lines for drivers have been completed.
The TDOT-funded project also includes installation of LED signal lights brighter than the ones in current use.
Improved traffic signals were installed at the intersection. Wooden poles and strain wire previously in use were replaced with steel poles and mast arms to hold the signal heads.
Blinking warning lights were erected 400 to 500 feet before the intersection to improve safety, TDOT officials said.
The City of Tusculum maintains existing traffic signals. In anticipation of the TDOT work, the city replaced some components of the signal controller and lights in the signal heads in 2019. The city earlier paid to raise and re-align existing signal heads for better visibility.
Wrecks at the intersection are not uncommon.
“We have demonstrated that there are a higher than average number of accidents at that intersection, and hope and pray that the planned improvements will decrease those accidents significantly,” Corley recently said.
The successful bid for the work totaled $262,920. The Lexington, Kentucky-based Davis H. Elliott Construction Company, Inc., was awarded the contract in October 2019.