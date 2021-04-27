The City of Tusculum formally joined the lawsuit against opioid pill manufacturers.
Llamas won’t be allowed to walk the Tusuclum Trail.
Plans are moving forward for a new Tusculum fire station and improvements at City Park.
It was a busy session Monday night for commissioners, who had not formally met since January.
CITY JOINS LAWSUIT
Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Alan Corley to enter into an agreement with a legal group to represent the municipality in the “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit naming a painkiller manufacturer as a defendant. Plaintiffs allege Endo Pharmaceuticals bears responsibility for the opioid addiction epidemic in the city, region and state.
The epidemic is “related to the distribution and use of opioids by its citizens that has generated critical issues and problems for the city” that include “opioid addiction by its citizens, drug overdose deaths, the birth of drug dependent babies, a rise in criminal charges and convictions for the illegal sale and use of opioids as well as other crimes resulting from the opioid abuse epidemic,” according to the resolution to hire Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.
The Nashville law firm is working on behalf of local district attorneys general who filed the groundbreaking civil action in June 2017 in Sullivan County, including Dan E. Armstrong of the 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene County.
The lawsuit seeks to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable that used aggressive marketing tactics to help fuel the addiction epidemic.
In December 2020, the Tennessee Supreme Court ruled that Tennessee’s district attorneys general can’t represent municipalities in bringing claims under the Drug Dealers Liability Act. Chancellor E.G. Moody recently issued a ruling permitting Tennessee counties and municipalities like Tusculum to be substituted into the case in place of the district attorney general plaintiffs.
Greene County earlier this month also joined the lawsuit. Becoming a plaintiff won’t cost the city any money. The lawsuit seeks $2.3 billion in damages from the pillmaker defendants. The city and law firm would get a percentage of the proceeds if the suit is successful.
“What they’re asking is we retain them to represent us in that lawsuit (and) it will be at no cost to us,” City Attorney Alex Chesnut told commissioners.
Liability for the pill manufacturer has already been established by the court.
“It’s really a question of (how much) liability,” Chesnut said. “I really don’t see any negative side to this.”
Commissioners authorized Corley to sign documents retaining the Branstetter law firm, which would also receive a percentage of any settlement.
“We won’t owe them any money and if they are successful, we will get a portion of the money,” Corley said.
The lawsuit names Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Endo Health Solutions, Inc. Other painkiller manufacturers named in the original complaint have declared bankruptcy. Settlements with those companies are being pursued in the appropriate courts.
The Baby Doe case, so named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center, will go to trial later this year in Sullivan County Circuit Court.
NO LLAMAS ON WALKING TRAIL
In other business, a request to allow llamas to use a section of the Tusculum Walking Trail by the owner of The Wandering Llamas business was denied.
Sandy Sgrillo made the request in January. She told board members that the paved section of the walking trail where dogs are currently allowed would be ideal for clients who are in wheelchairs or have other disabilities.
The request was referred to Chesnut for study.
Chesnut Monday night cited several reasons in recommending the board deny the request.
He said the presence on the trail of the sizable pack animals could result in circumstances leading to a lawsuit.
“I do think there is a possibility of additional liability for the City of Tusculum,” Chesnut said. “It certainly does present a possibility that we could get sued.”
Chesnut said the llamas could create an unwelcome “distraction” for walkers and dogs on the trail.
“Walking llamas on the trail is obviously not an activity people are accustomed to,” he said.
Allowing llamas could also lead to other groups providing services to those with disabilities making similar requests.
“It could open up the flood gateway. What if somebody wanted a pony?” Chesnut said.
He added that The Wandering Llamas is a for-profit business and use of the trail is a city service provided free to citizens.
“It also opens the door for other businesses to use the trail for profit and (Wandering Llamas) is a for-profit organization,” Chesnut said.
Chesnut cited a city sidewalk ordinance that refers to “unreasonable interference.”
“Llamas could certainly inconvenience anybody using the trail,” he said. “I really think it distracts from the overall purpose of the trail.”
Vice-Mayor Barbara Britton, who introduced a proposal adopted in 2018 to allow dogs on a section of the walking trail, made a motion to deny use by llamas that was unanimously approved by commissioners.
Corley said the walking trail is already accessible to those in wheelchairs and with other disabilities, “so it’s not like we’re keeping people off the trail.”
Sgrillo did not attend Monday night’s meeting.
FIRE STATION, PARK IMPROVEMENTS
Commissioners also approved hiring a contractor to provide site work on land that will house the future Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station.
Commissioners in January approved rezoning a tract of land next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street across from city hall for future use as a the new fire station.
Corley said the city has “excess revenue” in its 2020-21 budget due to an unanticipated increase in local and state sales tax revenues that could be used to pay for the work. He added the city may receive a COVID-19 relief grant from the state that could pay for the site work.
A bid of $98,000 by one company for the work was approved.
Construction on the fire department building is expected to get underway later this year.
Corley recently said an all-metal building could resemble the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department station built in 2015. It would include several bays and a small kitchen area.
Corley estimated the fire station cost at between $350,000 and $500,000.
“We do have significant reserves for a one-time capital project. I’m comfortable we can do this without putting a strain on the budget,” he said Monday night.
The upgrade to Tusculum City Park playground behind Chuckey Doak Elementary School was first proposed several years ago but the project has been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children’s spring toys have been removed and other equipment like swings in the park are old and need to be handicap-accessible.
Corley said city officials have tried to find a suitable government grant to help pay for the upgrade, but to date have been unsuccessful.
Two bids have been received for the playground upgrade work. The board may take formal action at its May 24 meeting, Corley said.