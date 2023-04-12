A city zoning ordinance to create a MX-2 Mixed Use District designation was formally recommended Tuesday night by the Tusculum Planning Commission.
Before planners took action on the ordinance, they heard comments from a group of Greenwood Road residents concerned about traffic that a planned subdivision may create.
MIXED USE DISTRICT
The new mixed use district designation approved by the planning commission could be applied to uses for more than 300 acres of undeveloped land at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
The MX-2 Mixed Use District would “accommodate the development of a wide range of business and light/medium industrial uses for the purposes of creating clean economic development and to promote high-paying job growth,” according to ordinance provisions.
A public hearing was held prior to the planning commission vote.
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners will consider the ordinance on first reading at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24. If commissioners vote for for approval, the ordinance will then be considered by the board on second and final reading, with a public hearing, at the May 22 board meeting.
A site plan for any development within an MX-2 Mixed Use District would be required to be reviewed by the city planning commission “to ensure high quality design and innovative arrangement of buildings and open spaces,” according to ordinance provisions.
Businesses allowed in the MX-2 Mixed Use District include “professional offices, business or financial services, retail services, (a) semi-public building and uses, transient resident uses such as hotels (and) motels, microbreweries (and) distilleries, warehouses (and) mini-warehouses with special exception and connection to (a) business, medical offices, light manufacturing, restaurants and convenience stores/markets with the exception of fueling.”
Non-permitted uses in the MX-2 district would include “any type pf permanent residential use,” personal services, outside storage and customary accessory buildings/self-storage, package stores and adult-oriented businesses, heavy industrial or manufacturing use, terminals or truck stops, camping or mobile home-RV parks, grocery or drug stores and gas stations.
The former Greene Valley Developmental Center land is in the process of being acquired from the state by the Tusculum-Greeneville-Greene County Industrial Development Board. The IDB received a $100,000 grant from the state for due diligence studies currently underway on the undeveloped tract south of Edens Road. The property has been appraised at $1.5 million.
“We’re not even talking yet about applying the new zoning to the Greene Valley property,” Mayor Alan Corley said.
Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, attended the meeting. He and Corley answered questions from members the public about the ongoing process of acquiring the land from the state, and how it will be developed.
“The big issue here is who controls the plan. We can let the state control it or we can control it,” Taylor said.
He said the creation of good-paying jobs is important to Greene County and also the state, which outlines certain conditions that will come with purchase of the land.
“The state has a vision, and we have pushed back,” said Taylor, citing several examples of “smokestack”-type businesses and large warehouse operations that would not be appropriate for Tusculum.
Certain types of “light, clean” industry may be acceptable for the site.
“We’re trying very, very hard to control this property and still play by the rules,” Taylor said. “This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon.”
In answer to a question from the public, Corley, who is also IDB chairman, said he does not know how many businesses would be located at the Greene Valley site.
“This is not even a done deal yet,” he said.
If action such as the new zoning designation is not taken, “all this will go out the window and the state does whatever they want” with the land, Corley said.
He said the Tennessee Department of Transportation and other state agencies will make improvements if development proceeds at Greene Valley. A Tennessee College of Applied Technology and expansion of a Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities facilities are envisioned on the DIDD-owned front section of the Greene Valley property.
“If we can make this happen like we hope, it’s going to bring a lot of infrastructure improvements,” Corley said.
SUBDIVISION TRAFFIC CONCERNS
Neighbors who live on Greenwood Road in Tusculum spoke at the beginning of the meeting about traffic concerns in connection with a planned residential development there.
The discussion was not on the agenda. About 15 neighbors attended the meeting.
At its January meeting, the Tusculum Planning Commission gave preliminary approval to the subdivision on Greenwood Road, off Erwin Highway. Some houses would be on Erwin Highway, with the majority along Greenwood Road.
The development would be on what was referred to as the Hobert and Rita Mercer property.
The project remains in the “concept” phase, a surveyor for Johnson City-based general contractor Orth Homes told the planning commission in January.
At its March 27 meeting, the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved a preliminary plat for the Pioneer Crossing development. This initial phase of the project is eight lots.
A city planner recommended approval of a conceptual plan for the subdivision at the January meeting.
Entrances to the subdivision would be similar in appearance to state-run group homes nearby on Erwin Highway, Corley said at the time.
Driveways into the subdivision off Erwin Highway must be approved by TDOT.
The subdivision could eventually include about 30 homes. Planning Commission Chairman Dale Landers said the January action pertained to only the first phase of the project involving eight lots on Greenwood Road.
Several neighbors said Greenwood Road is used as a shortcut by drivers when nearby Chuckey-Doak High School is in session, creating traffic safety issues.
A final plan for the entire subdivision has not been approved by the city, Landers said.
Plans for the subdivision presented to the planning commission by developers in previous meetings met all site and regulatory requirements, he added.
“We had zero opposition to this (prior to Tuesday). They met all the guidelines and they met all the zoning ordinances,” Landers said. “This is the first time anybody came to us about the road.”
One neighbor said vehicle accidents occur frequently on Greenwood Road.
“Right now, all we know of and all we’ve been asked to approve is those eight lots,” Landers said.
Neighbors said they were not aware of plans for the subdivision. Legal notices and written references to the plan were posted on the city website and published in local media, city officials said.
Neighbors voiced concerns about the location of driveways.
If plans meet city requirements, Landers said development plans can’t be restricted.
“It’s people's property. They have a right to do that,” he said. “We can’t (deny) people’s property rights.”
“I don’t think anybody’s concerned about the houses going in there. They’re concerned about the road,” neighbor Lawrence Patrick said.
Greenwood Road resident Robert Cooper said he is not upset about development on the road, provided it is overseen properly.
“I trust you guys to make sure it is done correctly and safely,” Cooper told the planning commission.
In other business, the Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals met after the conclusion of the Tusculum Planning Commission meeting. The zoning appeals board approved a variance request for the construction of a 1,200-square-foot garage at 1030 Shiloh Road.