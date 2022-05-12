A summer camp is planned this summer at Tusculum University for rising high school juniors and seniors who want to grow their leadership skills, become better students and earn college credit.
Tusculum will hold Leadership Camp 2022 June 27-July 1. Participants will spend their mornings taking the one-hour credit course, Leadership and the Individual Responsibility, in the state-of-the-art Meen Center, according to a press release from the university, and they will spend the rest of the day hearing from guest speakers and participating in a variety of fun recreational activities on and off Tusculum’s historic campus.
Students will live in one of the university apartments and eat in the Tusculum cafeteria throughout the week.
The course, which will be taught be Dr. David Smith, director of TRIO programs at Tusculum, will delve into the importance of individual responsibility for academic achievement, the release said. It will also explore the connection between career and life goals and academic achievement.
Students can use the Tennessee dual enrollment grant to pay for the course, the release said. To use that grant, students must complete and submit their 2021-22 dual enrollment applications to the state by Sunday, May 15. Students can complete the dual enrollment application at https://www.tn.gov/collegepays/tsac-student-portal.html.
After completing the grant application, students can receive assistance with admission to the university and course selection from Tusculum’s Office of Admission. Contact the office at 423-636-7300, Ext. 5374, or admission@tusculum.edu.
Tusculum will provide free housing and meals during the camp for all participants.
“This camp is an outstanding way for participants to enhance their leadership skills and abilities as a student,” said Greg Fay, Tusculum’s director of continuing education and camps. “As a bonus, they will experience campus life for an extended period, which will help prepare them for the time when they go to college. This is a can’t-miss opportunity, and we encourage rising high school juniors and seniors to register.”