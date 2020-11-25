Alan Corley and Barbara J. Britton were formally sworn-in Monday night to new four-year terms as Tusculum commissioners.
The three-member Board of Mayor and Commissioners also voted to retain Corley and Britton as mayor and vice-mayor, respectively, for two-year terms.
Corley and Britton prevailed in a three-way commissioners race in the November general election over candidate O.J. Early for two available positions.
Corley has been a Tusculum commissioner since 2003. He has served as vice-mayor and has been mayor since 2014. Corley is a former longtime chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
Britton was first elected to office in 2011. She was reelected to her third term as commissioner. She has been Tusculum vice-mayor since 2014.
Corley and Britton were sworn in by city Recorder John Lamb.
“Thank you, everybody. We appreciate your support,” Corley said.
Mike Burns was reelected in 2018 to a four-year term for the third commissioner seat. His position is up for reelection in 2022.
Corley said city finances remain within 2020-21 fiscal year projections as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but recommended proceeding with caution on projects like a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station. The fire station would be located across the street from city hall, 145 Alexander St.
Commissioners earlier this year approved rezoning a tract of land next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street for a future fire station.
The city’s budget year runs from July 1 through June 30, 2021.
“We’re afraid to commit anything with the current pandemic. Our revenues have held up pretty well,” Corley said. “We will get through the first six months (of the budget year) and see where we are.”
Corley also urged Tusculum citizens to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety protocols relating to the coronavirus, such as mask wearing and social distancing.
“I hope everybody will cooperate,” he said.
PROPERTY TAX PROPOSAL
In other business, a Tusculum resident who last year suggested that the city enact a property tax in order to hire more police officers and enhance other existing services again asked commissioners to consider the proposal.
Tusculum has no property tax. The city derives most of its revenues from state sales taxes. The Tusculum Police Department has two full-time officers, an inadequate number to enforce speeding laws and provide around-the-clock coverage, Philip Malina said.
Malina praised the job done by city police, volunteer firefighters and public works employees, but said he has public safety concerns. Malina said the city needs more police officers and other employees.
Malina appreciates the services and amenities available in Tusuclum, and offered to volunteer his time to help on city projects. Malina said he will also donate $1,000 to assist the city.
“I’m saying we’re in trying times,” Malina said. “We need to come together and support each other.”
When Tusculum police are off-duty, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department provides coverage in the city.
Commissioners noted Malina’s suggestions and thanked him for his input.
OTHER BOARD ACTION
In other action:
- Britton, acting on a citizen’s request, asked the board to look into the possibility of installing a guardrail on a curving section of Shiloh Road near Richland Road that has been the site of crashes in the past. The issue, city officials said, is the narrow shoulder on that section of road and if enough space is available to install a guardrail there. The state Department of Transportation will be consulted for advice.
- Corley said street paving projects by the city are proceeding on schedule. West Street has been repaved and striping on the road will be complete by spring, if not sooner, he said.
- an annexation request for a property at 110 Lake Drive by Roger and Patricia Gaskins remains under consideration. It was tabled earlier this month by the Tusculum Planning Commission pending further study. State Rep. David Hawk was contacted and will obtain legal advice, Corley said.
- commissioners approved on second reading an ordinance establishing a “comprehensive” updated occupational safety and health program for City of Tusculum employees.
- the city received notification about assignment of a contractor to administer a pending Community Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The grant, applied for in conjunction with Tusculum University, will fund a Tusculum Mobility Plan to identify future safety-oriented community transportation needs. The grant is for a maximum of $125,000, but Corley said the specific amount has not been announced by TDOT. The consultant selected by TDOT is HNTB Corp., which will issue a report by June 30, 2021. The public will have an opportunity to provide input, Corley said.