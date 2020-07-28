The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners Monday night amended the city’s municipal code to increase Tusculum City Court costs to $100 from the current $78.75 figure.
The ordinance “to establish reasonable court costs” came at the suggestion of the Tusculum Police Department. It states the city judge will impose the $100 court fee in all cases heard and determined in the court.
Officials have said that city court costs have increased. Court security has also been upgraded.
The state previously would revoke the driver’s license of anyone fined in court for a traffic ticket who did not pay the assessed amount. That policy has been discontinued, creating additional legal expenses for the city to recover fines and court costs from delinquent traffic tickets, officials said.
The city has also started to prosecute municipal code violators for derelict properties and other code infractions, incurring additional expenses.
REZONING ACTION TAKEN
In other business, commissioners approved on second and final reading an ordinance to rezone a tract of land next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street for future use as a Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station.
The measure received the approval of the Tusculum Planning Commission in June.
The land is currently split-zoned R-1 Neighborhood Business District and R-1 Low Density Residential District.
The board approved rezoning the property across the street from Tusculum City Hall at 145 Alexander St. to all R-1 Low Density Residential District.
The multi-purpose building next to the proposed fire station site currently houses fire trucks, city public works vehicles and other equipment. The fire department office is in the city hall building.
Officials have said that a dedicated fire station would free up space in city hall for the Tusculum Police Department, city recorder’s office and allow for an expanded public meeting area.
With city revenues for the upcoming fiscal year uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic, ways to pay for a new fire station to be built on the roughly 2-acre tract bordering Sam Doak Street need further study, Mayor Alan Corley said.
The cost of a site plan study and preparing the land for construction is estimated at about $100,000.
“We’re still talking about the building. It’s an ongoing process,” Corley said. “We haven’t lost sight of it.”
PLANNING GRANT UPDATE
Another matter affected by the pandemic is a pending Community Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The Tusculum Mobility Plan will help identify future transportation needs in conjunction with Tusculum University. The Campus Master Plan was last updated in 2002.
Recommendations for new safety-oriented public transportation, bicycle, roadway and pedestrian policies to serve current and anticipated travel demands of the city population and college student body will be part of the project.
The First Tennessee Development District is assisting the city with administering the grant. Corley said he anticipated receiving an update from TDOT before Monday night’s meeting, but was told the process was slowed by COVID-19’s impact on the state.
TDOT will interview vendors to assist the city with planning and provide a list of prospective partners, but the process has been delayed, Corley said.
“This is apparently another casualty of the virus,” he said.
Future development in the city is also impacted by the coronavirus. Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership, updated commissioners on efforts by the organization.
Attracting industry to Tusculum is a drawn-out process, he said.
Many retail businesses are experiencing difficulty as the pandemic continues, but the Greene County Partnership continues discussions with prospective suitors, Taylor said.
“Hopefully something will land and hit,” he said. “It probably will be more retail that comes this way.”
Tusculum officials have long sought to attract more businesses to the commercial corridor along U.S. 11E in the city.
“Retail is moving a little bit slower right now,” Taylor said. “I would say the population is growing (out) this way. I would say this is where retail is going to locate.”
FUTURE DEVELOPMENT
Residential development of a tract of land on Erwin Highway outside city limits is a future possibility if the Town of Greeneville allows hookup to its sewer system.
“Housing brings retail. When you build one, the other will come,” Taylor said.
Commissioners also approved amending the 2019-20 city budget to allow the inter-departmental transfer of funds.
Expenses relating to the recent purchase of a trash truck for the city’s Public Works Department make up the bulk of the funds transferred in the amended budget, Corley said. A 2020-21 budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 was adopted at the June meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
In other business, Corley reappointed Teresa McCrary to a three-year term on the Tusculum Planning Commission. McCrary is a longtime planning commission member, serving as its secretary for a number of years
McCrary expressed her willingness to serve another three-year term on the planning commission, Corley said.