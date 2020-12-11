The coronavirus pandemic has prevented Greene County volunteer fire departments from conducting many of the annual fundraisers that help sustain them, so end-of-year fundraising efforts are especially important in 2020.
Community support is vital for the well-being of Greene County’s volunteer departments, said Jeff Wilburn, chief of the Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments. COVID-19 has caused financial challenges for some fire departments.
“We’re in a different dimension right here we’ve never went through. It’s a situation that’s even more dire,” Wilburn said.
Wilburn strongly urges Greene County residents to contact their local fire chief to see what they can do to help.
TUSCULUM VFD
Earlier this week, members of the Tusculum Fire Department and volunteers teamed up to put together an annual mailing packet requesting funds for departmental operations.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department mailing also includes a survey for fire district residents. Filling it out and returning the survey is important to efforts to obtain a Community Development Block Grant that can be used to purchase an upgraded fire truck, Chief Marty Shelton said.
One of the fire department’s trucks is 25 years old and in need of replacement, he said.
Firefighters and volunteers placed two flyers each in 4,500 envelopes, attached 18,000 stickers to hold the 9,000 flyers together for mailing, and then attached 4,500 address labels.
“They should be dropped at the post office (Thursday) and we wait,” Shelton said.
The mailing includes information about fire department operations and the all-volunteer roster.
In the fund drive flyer, the public is reminded that the fire department does not receive any direct tax funding.
“We do receive a contribution from the Greene County Commission, and the City of Tusculum provides support in several ways, even though the majority of our calls and primary coverage area lie outside the Tusculum city limits. The rest of our funding comes from our fundraisers and your contributions, so be as generous as possible,” the flyer says.
The same applies to all other volunteer departments in Greene County, Wilburn said.
“We ask people to help support their fire departments. We’re only called when needed, but we are there 24/7, 365 days a year,” Wilburn said.
Types of emergency responses by Greene County volunteer fire departments include structure fires, motor vehicle crashes, grass/woods fires, vehicle fires, hazardous materials responses, setting up air rescue landing zones, fire/smoke/carbon dioxide alerts, public assistance calls and other rescue, emergency and standby calls.
“COVID-19 has affected fire departments throughout this county financially, and we are dependent on the support of our communities to keep us going,” Wilburn said. “I would suggest they would donate to their fire department in their community. If you donate to your local fire department, it is going to stay in the county, it’s going to help your local firefighters and it’s going to help your community.”
TVFD SURVEY
Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responses in 2019 totaled 219. Through Sept. 30 of this year, there were 182 total responses.
The survey form included in the mailing will help the fire department when it applies for the Community Development Block Grant.
“We intend to apply for this grant in hopes of upgrading a 25-year-old fire engine. If we are awarded the CDBG, we will purchase an upgraded apparatus to increase our capabilities in responding to life-safety events, reduced maintenance costs, increased pump capacity, and improved (Insurance Services Office) points in the department’s evaluation to lower homeowner’s insurance in our jurisdiction,” Shelton said.
The two separate requests within the mailing “will benefit the department and allow us to better serve Tusculum and the surrounding communities,” he said.
The enclosed survey will go to those who live inside the Tusculum fire district, inside the City of Tusculum or outside the corporate city limits but still within the fire department’s primary fire district.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department only solicits donations and grant surveys from within its fire district.
The deadline for returning the Community Development Block Grant surveys is Dec. 31.
“If we are unable to receive the needed surveys, we will attempt a door-to-door campaign consisting of random homes in our jurisdiction,” Shelton said.
The same information can be relayed over the phone by calling the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s non-emergency number at 423-638-8068.
Donations can be mailed to the Tusculum VFD, PO Box 5968. Greeneville, TN 37743; or dropped off at the fire station located at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St., across from Doak Elementary School.
KEEP FIREFIGHTERS IN MIND
“We sincerely hope that you will participate in our fundraising efforts to support equipment upgrades and maintain our current assets. A volunteer fire service doesn’t mean the costs of equipment are free, and we rely on the continued support of our beloved community,” Shelton said.
Firefighting equipment used by Greene County volunteer departments is not inexpensive.
A new fire truck can cost $250,000 to $500,000, although most local volunteer departments purchase used vehicles within their limited budgets.
One complete set of firefighter personal protective gear is $3,000.
A self-contained breathing apparatus costs $7,000.
Fuel for one truck during an average month totals about $100, and five gallons of firefighting foam costs $100.
“In my own fire department, we’re down by several thousand dollars, and other departments have told me they are down, and some of them are just keeping their heads above water,” Wilburn said. “I would suggest if you want to donate any (funds), go to that fire department and contact that chief and mail it to their address.”