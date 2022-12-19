The Tusculum Police Department held its first Coffee With A Cop event Saturday morning at The Whistle Stop restaurant.
Sponsored by Creamy Cup, the two-hour event was designed to bring residents and law enforcement together to discuss important community issues over a cup of coffee.
Longtime TPD Chief Danny Greene said a few residents stopped by the restaurant to thank the officers and to express appreciation and support.
Greene explained that Coffee With A Cop is a national event, normally held in October, but Tusculum decided to have theirs now to address some of the issues that have been the topic of recent phone calls to the department, including homelessness.
TPD employees who attended the event were: Greene, Patrolman Josh Kyker, and Auxiliary officers Chan Humbert, Jason Lee, Marcus Light and Jason Weems.
In addition to free coffee from Creamy Cup, they offered free bracelets and literature on a variety of safety topics.
Also attending the event were City Recorder Randy Harley and Vice Mayor Barbara Britton.
Britton said she is proud of the Police Department for doing a phenomenal job.
“They go above and beyond the call of duty,” she said.
Both Creamy Cup and The Whistle Stop are located across from the campus of Tusculum University.