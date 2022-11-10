The Tusculum Planning Commission Tuesday night approved a site plan for a Greeneville fitness business to be located at 75 Tusculum Heights Drive, off Andrew Johnson Highway.
CrossFit Arcane is currently located at 1211 Tusculum Blvd. in Greeneville. Construction for the new 6,000-square-foot facility should begin in December. It should open in spring 2023, business owners Kelly and Chris Merkel said.
The site plan indicates there should be a “good traffic flow” coming in and out of the business, planning commission member and Mayor Alan Corley said. Access must be approved by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Corley offered to assist.
City Planner Asher Cain said the CrossFit site plan includes 30 parking spaces, including two disabled driver spots.
Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Mike Burns said he inspected the site Tuesday. The CrossFit Arcane building will be located near the Craven Ink facility on Tusculum Heights Drive.
CrossFit opened in 2013 and has been owned by the Merkels since 2017. The planned dimensions of the new building are 60 feet by 100 feet, Chris Kelly said.
City Recorder Randy Harley said the Merkels came fully prepared with plans for the business relocation.
“This couple has been the most professional and courteous I have ever dealt with in this office,” Harley said.
ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENTS
In other business, the planning commission recommended amending several city zoning ordinances.
The amendments include subsections that would would cover specifications for smaller lots in R-1 (low density residential) and R-2 (high density residential) districts.
R1-A has the “same and standards for the R-1 district except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer and the side yard is reduced,” according to information provided to the planning commission.
R1-A incorporates the “same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-1 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 12,000 square feet and the minimum side yard is 10 feet.”
The minimum lot specified in existing R-1 zoning is 15,000 square feet with sanitary sewer systems and 20,000 square feet without sanitary sewer systems, with a minimum side yard requirement of 15 feet.
R2-A has the “same intent and standards” as the R-2 District “except that smaller lot sizes are allowed for single-family residences on sanitary sewer,” information provided to the planning commission states.
R2-A includes the “same land uses, standards and setbacks as the R-2 District, except that single-family residences have a minimum lot size of 6,500 square feet.
The minimum lot size in existing R-2 zoning is 7,500 square feet for a family up to four members, with 2,500 square feet for each additional family member.
A “steep” rising cost of building homes prompted the proposed amendments adding zoning subsections in Tusculum, planning commission Vice-Chairman Mike Burns said.
Smaller lot sizes are becoming more common in recent years, Cain said.
The subsections containing the amendments may be “a little easier to work with” for some homebuilders, Cain said.
A public hearing will be held in relation to the proposed amendments. The proposed zoning amendments must be approved by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
Cain said the public hearing and consideration of the amendments should happen at the December commissioners’ meeting, currently scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
“We’re not at this point talking about any specific property. We’re just adding the options at this point. We have not had any formal requests,” Corley said.
In other business, the planning commission approved a combination plat for three lots in the A.F. Myers subdivision. The Myers property is near the 4400 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.