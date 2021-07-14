The Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday night approved a variance request by the Chuckey Utility District for minor site plan changes to curbs and parking spaces outside the utility’s new headquarters at 195 Tusculum Bypass.
The 2,400-square-foot Chuckey Utility District headquarters was built next to the Farm Bureau Insurance building on the Tusculum Bypass, also known as Erwin Highway.
Tusculum zoning regulations call for parking spaces to be at least 200 square feet each.
“Currently, the front and back spaces are about 180 square feet but there is ample room around the spaces to allow for crossing traffic,” Chuckey Utility District Manager Tyson Lamb wrote in June to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The curbs were incorrectly installed by a contractor. Curbs were to be 20 feet long, with parking spaces 10 feet wide.
Curbs were installed slightly longer than 18 feet, “but the front and rear parking areas have been painted to provide 10 feet wide parking spaces,” Lamb told the board.
Handicapped parking areas are in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines, Lamb said.
City Planner Erica Malpass recommended approval of the variance.
“”It would require a lot of undoing and a lot of expense (to fix),” Malpass said. “They should have more than adequate space.”
The Tusculum Planning Board met before the Zoning Board of Appeals convened.
The planning board approved a replat of a property in the Hickory Ridge subdivision combining two adjacent lots. The property is on Grace Drive, off Holly Creek Road.
“It’s just a combination plat, two different lots combining together to make one big one,” Malpass said.