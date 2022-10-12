The Tusculum Planning Commision discussed the possibility Tuesday of rezoning a current business district off Andrew Johnson Highway to allow for residential development.
The location of the possible new subdivision would be the empty lots off Sam Doak Street and Andrew Johnson Highway, past the Walmart and Consumer Credit Union.
The current district is a B2 business zone, but it was once a residential zone. The request is to turn it back into a residential district to build a new subdivision. The Planning Commission discussed a possible rezoning in which a developer has expressed interest. The proposal is to build 79 homes with “non-conforming lots.”
Dale Landers, chairman of the planning commission, noted that nearby counties have approved similar development plans.
“It’s not unique,” Landers said, “A lot of communities around us are putting some different zoning in that would allow properties not to require our usual requirements.”
Landers also noted how the home lots are spaced close together, though he said the property is not unlike residential subdivisions he has seen elsewhere.
“It’s not something we are used to around here, but it’s a thing,” Landers said.
Tusculum Mayor Alan Corley brought up how the real first step in considering the new subdivision is whether or not to allow this rezoning plan. He noted the land the planned subdivision would be on was once in a residential district before it was rezoned into a business district.
“It would put the property back like it was,” Corley said.
A blueprint of the residential plan indicated that nearly 7 acres would remain open for possible business ventures, which would provide a buffer between homes and the bypass.
Asher Cain, community planner of the First Tennessee Development District, expressed reservations about the planning of the subdivision.
“I am kind of on the fence,” Cain said and indicated that the population increase, which would increase traffic in the area, would be a concern.
The commission did not vote on the rezoning or confirm the subdivision. Cain said the next planning commission meeting will include more discussion about the actual subdivision plan itself. For now, the board agreed to consider rezoning efforts.
“We are working toward this happening,” Corley said. “We just have to work through the process.”
The commission also discussed two more potential building developments in Tusculum. One was the concept plan for Chris and Kelly Merkel’s CrossFit Arcane.
Landers raised questions about parking, lighting and whether the cross-fit business is considered retail.
The location of the potential crossfit facility is on the north side of the 11E, between the intersection of Andrew Johnson Highway and the Tusculum bypass.
Cain said Arcane’s current site plans do not meet requirements for Tusculum building development as of yet.
“It needs to be the same plan as the final site plan. There’s a lot of things missing,” Cain said.
Corley also raised questions about parking at the Crossfit location and discussed how Arcane may begin to work on a drainage project on the site because the Merkels are the property owners.
Cain informed the commission that in terms of zoning, Arcane falls under “places of music and assembly.” Which means it would be considered a business but does not fall under the retail zoning requirements.
Kelly Merkel said there would be more parking at the front of the lot. She noted the hours for Arcane would be 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. then between 3:30 p.m and 7 p.m. Merkel said that there will be about 15 people per class with some classes having overlap time.
The commission decided to push Arcane’s concept plan into a future meeting because it did not have enough of the requirements to vote for continuing the development process as of yet.
Lastly, the commission discussed Creative Masonry’s concept plan for building an office and storage space.
The location of the potential masonry building would be off of 11E, between the intersection of the Andrew Johnson Highway and the Tusculum bypass.
Landers raised question over what the building would be constructed of. Tony Shelton, mason tender for Creative Masonry, informed the commission that the building would be made of block and that the goal of the space would be for office and storage usage.
“They would rather not have outside people coming in, but they might have some,” Shelton said.
Cain maintained the plans for the site lacked official requirements and asked what still needs to be done to the location Creative Masonry is planning to build on.
Shelton said that site still needs to be cleaned up more.
“Still needs a more thorough site plan. I have not seen any major issues, just needs more of an official plan,” Cain said.
Both concept plans and further evaluation of the potential subdivision will be discussed in the next planning commission meeting.