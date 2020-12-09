A steering committee is being formed to provide input to consultants on best uses for a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant to be used to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum.
Mayor Alan Corley told members of the Tusculum Planning Commission that a meeting was held with a consulting company designated by TDOT to assist the city with grant planning.
The consultant selected by TDOT is HNTB Corp., a national company with a Tennessee office in Franklin. HNTB “is known for delivering innovative mobility solutions that offer greater transportation safety, congestion relief and environmental sustainability,” according to the firm’s website.
Corley said his first meeting with company representatives left a favorable impression.
HNTB has developed a scope for the project based on possible community needs that could be addressed by the grant.
The steering committee will provide input to the consultant. It will consist of Corley and other city officials, along with representatives from the Tusculum Police Department, Tusculum University, school officials and other members of the community.
Public hearings will also be held to get additional input that will be passed on to HNTB, which will issue a report by June 30, 2021, Corley said.
The safety-oriented mobility grant, approved in May by TDOT, will provide up to $125,000 to pay for a master plan to study city needs like additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
The TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant was submitted as a joint venture by the city and Tusculum University. It requires a 10 percent local match.
Pedestrian safety and more efficient traffic control are two topics regularly raised by residents, and applying for the TDOT grant was suggested as a means to find solutions. The planning process will address projected needs in those areas, with the goal of creating a Community Mobility Plan.
In other business, the Tusculum Planning Commission:
• approved rezoning the Neas property on Emmert Street from B-1 Neighborhood Business to R-1 Low Density Residential. In a related action, the planning commission approved a replat to combine several adjacent properties located on Emmert Street.
The actions are subject to approval on two readings by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
• approved a replat for combining several properties on Grace Drive on the Sibole tract subject to complying to conditions of a drainage easement.